India eye whitewash against Zimbabwe in final T20I: Preview

Mandhana had a shaky start in the first WT20I as India's full-time captain, with Zimbabwe reducing them to 19/4.

However, Deepti Sharma and Niki Prasad's composed performances helped India recover from their early collapse and chase down 115.

In the second WT20I, India bounced back with a nine-wicket victory. Mandhana led from the front with an unbeaten 47 (25), while Shafali Verma scored a blistering 55 off just 25 deliveries.

Expect the Raipur surface to be two-paced.