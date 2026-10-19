ODI Tri-Series: Can Pakistan contain England's star-studded batting line-up?
What's the story
After beating Sri Lanka in the opener, Pakistan will take on England in the second match of the ODI Tri-Series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 20. The hosts will be looking to capitalize on their recent form and home advantage. While Pakistan's pace attack got the better of SL, they have a fresh challenge in England's aggressive batting unit.
Details
Pitch report and head-to-head record
The Rawalpindi surface is known for its good conditions for stroke-making, which could work in their favor.
The series opener saw a batting-friendly surface with good bounce and carry.
Between 1974 and 2023, Pakistan and England clashed in 92 ODIs. The head-to-head record is 57-32 in favor of the Englishmen.
In Pakistan, the competition is stiff, with the hosts leading 10-9.
Information
Pakistan's unbeaten run against England
According to Cricinfo, England won eight of their last nine ODIs against Pakistan. Pakistan's only win in this period came in Nottingham in 2019. The two sides last met in the 2023 ODI World Cup, where England won by 93 runs at Eden Gardens.
Pakistan
Pakistan unlikely to make a change
The first game of the tri-series saw Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 37 runs. Salman Agha's ton powered the hosts to 305.
Despite being in the driving seat at one point, SL suffered a lower-order collapse.
Expect Pakistan to field the same XI against England.
Likely XI: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (captain), Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.
England
What about England?
On the other hand, England are bolstered by the return of senior spinner Adil Rashid and all-rounder Sam Curran.
As Jofra Archer has been rested, their first-choice seamers will be Josh Tongue, Sonny Baker, and Gus Atkinson.
Likely XI: Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Josh Tongue, and Sonny Baker.
Performers
A look at notable performers
Joe Root is England's highest run-scorer against Pakistan in ODIs. Across 17 games against them, he has tallied 835 runs at 52.18.
Root also requires 97 to become the first Englishman with 8,000 ODI runs.
England's Adil Rashid is seven shy of completing 250 wickets in ODI cricket.
Meanwhile, Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi is set to touch the 250-wicket mark.
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