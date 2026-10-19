ODI Tri-Series: Can Pakistan contain England's star-studded batting line-up? 

The Rawalpindi surface is known for its good conditions for stroke-making, which could work in their favor.

The series opener saw a batting-friendly surface with good bounce and carry.

Between 1974 and 2023, Pakistan and England clashed in 92 ODIs. The head-to-head record is 57-32 in favor of the Englishmen.

In Pakistan, the competition is stiff, with the hosts leading 10-9.