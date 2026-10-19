WPL 2027 auction: Dunkley, Molineux placed in top base price
What's the story
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction is all set to take place on October 28 in Kochi. A total of 146 players will compete for the 27 slots available. England batter Sophia Dunkley and Australia captain Sophie Molineux have registered at the highest base price of ₹50 lakh. The auction pool consists of 119 Indian players (22 capped and 97 uncapped), with 20 slots available for them.
Player pool
Dottin and King's absence notable
The overseas player pool has 27 participants (14 capped and 13 uncapped), including six from Associate teams, with seven slots available.
Notable absentees include West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin, released by UP Warriorz (UPW), and Australia leg-spinner Alana King, released by Delhi Capitals.
Lizelle Lee, DC's top run-scorer last season, has also opted out after being released by the franchise.
Participation concerns
Many English players have opted out due to scheduling clash
Only two English players have registered for the auction: Dunkley and Kira Chathli (₹10 lakh).
Several others, including Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Dani Gibson, Lauren Filer, and Linsey Smith, have opted out of WPL next year.
This is likely due to a clash with England's potential three T20Is in Sri Lanka in early February.
The ECB may allow players to stay in India for the tournament, but most have chosen international commitments ahead of the Champions Trophy later that month.
Salary disparity
Low salaries at WPL believed to be a factor
The relatively low salaries on offer at WPL are also believed to be a factor in many English players' decision not to register.
Most internationals earn significantly more playing in the Hundred (up to £190,000 last year) than the highest permitted base price in WPL of ₹50 lakh (approximately £40,000).
Molineux was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-winning squad in 2024, while Dunkley played for Gujarat Giants before skipping the next two seasons.
Purse
Remaining purse of all teams
UPW, who released nine players, will go into the auction with the biggest purse of ₹3.75 crore.
Delhi Capitals will enter the bidding event with just ₹1.10 crore.
Mumbai Indians's purse is even fewer (₹1.00 crore).
The Gujarat Giants have a remaining auction purse of ₹1.25 crore.
Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a purse value of ₹₹1.15 crore.