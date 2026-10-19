WPL 2027 auction: Dunkley, Molineux placed in top base price

Only two English players have registered for the auction: Dunkley and Kira Chathli (₹10 lakh).

Several others, including Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Alice Capsey, Dani Gibson, Lauren Filer, and Linsey Smith, have opted out of WPL next year.

This is likely due to a clash with England's potential three T20Is in Sri Lanka in early February.

The ECB may allow players to stay in India for the tournament, but most have chosen international commitments ahead of the Champions Trophy later that month.