Abhijeet Dipke relocates family before Delhi protest for education reforms
Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old Boston-based founder of the Cockroach Janata Party, has shifted his family to a secret location before his big protest in Delhi on June 6.
He's calling for major reforms in education and wants to keep his loved ones safe, even though there haven't been any threats.
His father, Bhagwanrao, admits they're worried but trusts Abhijeet's determination and legal know-how.
Abhijeet Dipke highlights NEET families' struggles
Dipke has been outspoken about the struggles faced by NEET students and their families.
He's even spoken to advocate and human rights activist Asim Sarode and is prepared if things get tough during the march from the airport to Jantar Mantar.
He's invited well-known figures like Sonam Wangchuk and Prakash Raj to join him but insists this isn't about politics; he just wants real change in education.