Abhijeet Dipke relocates family before Delhi protest for education reforms

Abhijeet Dipke highlights NEET families' struggles

Dipke has been outspoken about the struggles faced by NEET students and their families.

He's even spoken to advocate and human rights activist Asim Sarode and is prepared if things get tough during the march from the airport to Jantar Mantar.

He's invited well-known figures like Sonam Wangchuk and Prakash Raj to join him but insists this isn't about politics; he just wants real change in education.