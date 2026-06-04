Pathum Nissanka slams his 3rd fifty-plus score versus WI (ODIs)

Duo

Nissanka and Mendis shine for Sri Lanka

Nissanka and Mendis stole the show for Sri Lanka with a starry stand. West Indies were floored by the duo, who built a stand and scored at a decent pace. Mendis scored a 62-ball 72 before being dismissed by Matthew Forde in the 28th over with Sri Lanka being 158/2. Nissanka, who managed a patient 70 off 103 balls, got out in the 35th over with the Lankans being reduced to 177/3.