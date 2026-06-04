Pathum Nissanka slams his 3rd fifty-plus score versus WI (ODIs)
What's the story
Sri Lanka set a challenging target of 303 runs for the West Indies in the first ODI at Kingston. The innings was led by Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who put up a strong front against the home side's bowlers. Despite an early wicket of Kamindu Mendis, the West Indies saw Nissanka and Mendis add 136 runs for the 2nd wicket. Here are further details.
Duo
Nissanka and Mendis shine for Sri Lanka
Nissanka and Mendis stole the show for Sri Lanka with a starry stand. West Indies were floored by the duo, who built a stand and scored at a decent pace. Mendis scored a 62-ball 72 before being dismissed by Matthew Forde in the 28th over with Sri Lanka being 158/2. Nissanka, who managed a patient 70 off 103 balls, got out in the 35th over with the Lankans being reduced to 177/3.
Nissanka
19th ODI fifty from Nissanka's blade
Nissanka's knock was laced with nine fours and a six. He has raced to 2,999 runs from 78 ODIs at 41.08. He is one shy of 3,000 ODI runs. Nissanka smashed his 19th ODI fifty (100s: 7). As per ESPNcricinfo, in six ODIs versus West Indies, he owns 281 runs at 46.83. He slammed his 2nd ODI fifty against WI (100s: 1).