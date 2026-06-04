Kusal Mendis slams his 36th half-century in ODIs: Key stats

Sri Lanka set a challenging target of 303 runs for the West Indies in the first ODI at Kingston. The innings was led by Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka , who put up a strong front against the home side's bowlers. Despite an early wicket of Kamindu Mendis, the West Indies saw Nissanka and Mendis add 136 runs for the 2nd wicket. Here are further details.

Duo Mendis, Nissanka put up a strong resistance After Kamindu's early dismissal, Mendis and Nissanka put up a strong resistance against the West Indies bowlers. West Indies were floored by the duo, who built a stand and kept the pressure on with their aggressive batting. Kusal looked comfortable at the crease, scoring 72 runs off 62 balls before being dismissed in the 28th over. His innings was supported well by Nissanka who went on to score an impressive 79 runs before losing his wicket in the 35th over.

Mendis Mendis slams his 5th fifty-plus score against WI Mendis was the busier of the two batters. His knock had four fours and fours sixes. With this knock, he has amassed 4,962 ODI runs from 155 matches (152 innings) at 35.69. He slammed his 36th ODI fifty (100s: 6). As per ESPNcricinfo, Mendis has raced to 509 runs from 11 matches against West Indies at 56.55. He registered his 4th fifty against WI (100s: 1).

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