WI skipper Shai Hope hammers his 31st ODI fifty: Stats

West Indies cricket team captain Shai Hope played a pivotal knock versus Sri Lanka in the 1st ODI held at Sabina Park Kingston, Jamaica. Chasing 304 runs, Hope made his presence felt with a knock of 56 off 66 balls. He was finally dismissed by pacer Dushmantha Chameera in the 31st over with West Indies getting reduced to 167/5 in the 31st over.

Information A pivotal knock and stand on offer Hope walked in when WI were 73/2 in the 10th over. He added a 52-run stand off 68 balls for the the 3rd wicket alongside Keacy Carty (27). Once Karty perished, WI lost their way, losing both Sherfane Rutherford and Hope.

Runs 7th fifty-plus score against the Lankans Hope's knock had two fours and two sixes. He has raced to 6,169 runs fro 149 ODIs at an average of 50.56. He struck his 31st ODI fifty (100s: 19). He now has 50 50-plus scores in ODI cricket. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus the Lankans, he owns 663 runs from 14 matches at 47.35. He recorded his 5th fifty against SL (100s: 2).

Advertisement