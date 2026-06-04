4 killed in massive fire at Bihar hospital's ICU ward
What's the story
A major fire broke out at the Prasad Hospital in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, on Thursday. The blaze started in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on the fifth floor of the private hospital. At least four patients have died due to the incident and more casualties are feared as rescue operations continue.
Rescue efforts
Fire broke out at 3am
The fire department received an emergency call at 3:55am and rushed a team to the spot. Around 20 people were evacuated from the ICU, while others have been shifted to nearby hospitals. Ram Niwas Pandey, a fire department official in Muzaffarpur, said they rescued 15-20 patients from the ICU and two died on the spot. Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit may have caused the fire.
Recent tragedies
Incident comes a day after Delhi hotel fire
The incident comes a day after a devastating fire at the Flourish Stay bed-and-breakfast in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar. The blaze killed 21 people, including foreigners, and left 26 injured. Police said the hotel had only one entry and exit point with permanently sealed windows and a sensor-operated main door, limiting escape options for guests during the fire.