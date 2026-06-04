4 killed in massive fire at Bihar hospital's ICU ward 

Rescue efforts

Fire broke out at 3am

The fire department received an emergency call at 3:55am and rushed a team to the spot. Around 20 people were evacuated from the ICU, while others have been shifted to nearby hospitals. Ram Niwas Pandey, a fire department official in Muzaffarpur, said they rescued 15-20 patients from the ICU and two died on the spot. Preliminary reports suggest a short circuit may have caused the fire.