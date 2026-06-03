Abhijeet Dipke returns June 6 to demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign

Dipke says exams affected 10 million students

Dipke plans to walk straight from the airport to Parliament Street police station and request permission for his demonstration, which will end at Jantar Mantar.

He points out that these exam failures have affected more than 10 million students' futures and says it's time for real accountability in government.

Despite death threats and accusations of hidden motives, Dipke stays determined, especially as public support keeps growing fast (the CJP's X account hit 200,000 followers in just four days).