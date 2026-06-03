Abhijeet Dipke returns June 6 to demand Dharmendra Pradhan resign
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), is coming back to India on June 6, even though he expects to be arrested.
He's set to lead a peaceful protest calling for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to step down after repeated exam controversies like the NEET paper leak and issues with CUET, CBSE, and SSC GD.
Dipke says exams affected 10 million students
Dipke plans to walk straight from the airport to Parliament Street police station and request permission for his demonstration, which will end at Jantar Mantar.
He points out that these exam failures have affected more than 10 million students' futures and says it's time for real accountability in government.
Despite death threats and accusations of hidden motives, Dipke stays determined, especially as public support keeps growing fast (the CJP's X account hit 200,000 followers in just four days).