Abhijeet Dipke to visit Jharkhand backing students alleging TDPL unfairness
India
Abhijeet Dipke, founder of CJP, is heading to Jharkhand to support students protesting alleged unfairness in TDPL-conducted exams.
Students are demanding the exams be canceled, saying they weren't held transparently.
Dipke said, "We stand with the students in their fight for justice and transparency. Their future is at stake."
Dipke to meet stakeholders, urges action
During his visit, Dipke will meet student leaders, civil society groups, and officials to discuss ways forward.
He emphasized that education is a fundamental right and called on authorities to listen and act quickly.
Many have welcomed his support as worries grow about fairness in education and protecting student rights.