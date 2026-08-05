Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach Janta Party to build national student network
India
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), a student-led group known for protesting exam paper leaks, is going national.
After a marathon meeting at founder Abhijeet Dipke's place in Maharashtra, CJP decided to build a network of student organizations across India and keep pushing for education reforms and transparency.
CJP backs protests denies party plans
Leaders like Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das talked about supporting student protests in states like Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.
Dipke made it clear that CJP isn't turning into a political party, "We are not thinking about starting a political party," he said.
The group will keep working with local student organizations while staying focused on student welfare and exam fairness.