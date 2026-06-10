Abhilash K Malik calls 5-minute target unrealistic after Malviya blaze

Malik cites traffic, DFS plans stations

Malik pointed out that heavy traffic and rapid urban growth make quick responses tough, even as DFS tries to improve.

He also said poor building design, like sealed windows, one staircase, and zero ventilation, made the fire spread dangerously fast.

To help prevent future disasters, DFS plans to add more fire stations and has proposed a Har Ghar Surakshit scheme urging buildings to install smoke detectors and sprinklers.