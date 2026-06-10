Abhilash K Malik calls 5-minute target unrealistic after Malviya blaze
After the tragic Flourish Stays B and B fire in Malviya Nagar that claimed 22 lives (including at least 12 foreign nationals), Delhi Fire Services (DFS) chief Abhilash K Malik called the 5-minute emergency response target "highly unrealistic."
On June 3, it took fire crews 20 minutes to reach the scene because no units were available nearby.
Malik cites traffic, DFS plans stations
Malik pointed out that heavy traffic and rapid urban growth make quick responses tough, even as DFS tries to improve.
He also said poor building design, like sealed windows, one staircase, and zero ventilation, made the fire spread dangerously fast.
To help prevent future disasters, DFS plans to add more fire stations and has proposed a Har Ghar Surakshit scheme urging buildings to install smoke detectors and sprinklers.