Modi expresses grief over Philippines earthquake; toll rises to 37

Disaster aftermath

Quake epicenter located southwest of Maasim town

The earthquake struck at 7:37am local time, with its epicenter around 32km southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province. It was recorded at a depth of 33km, according to Teresito Bacolcol from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. In the wake of this disaster, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the quake.