Modi expresses grief over Philippines earthquake; toll rises to 37
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed his condolences over the devastating earthquake that struck the southern Philippines on Monday. The 7.8-magnitude quake, which is the strongest this year, killed at least 37 people and injured over 200, according to the latest reports by Bloomberg. The tremors were felt off the coast of Mindanao, triggering a tsunami with waves up to 1 meter (3 feet).
Disaster aftermath
Quake epicenter located southwest of Maasim town
The earthquake struck at 7:37am local time, with its epicenter around 32km southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province. It was recorded at a depth of 33km, according to Teresito Bacolcol from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. In the wake of this disaster, PM Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his grief over the loss of lives and destruction caused by the quake.
Condolences conveyed
India stands in solidarity with people, government of Philippines: Modi
PM Modi wrote on X, "Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by today's earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the Philippines." The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported at least 134 injuries and 12 missing persons in the Soccksargen region alone.
Twitter Post
PM Modi's message expressing grief, solidarity
Saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by today’s earthquake in Mindanao, Philippines. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the speedy recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with the people and the Government of the…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2026
Emergency measures
Aftershocks rattle region, flights canceled
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered the suspension of classes in affected areas, impacting 3.2 million students and 128,000 teachers. General Santos International Airport was temporarily closed, with 17 domestic flights canceled due to the quake's impact. Aftershocks as strong as magnitude 6.5 continued to rattle the region through the morning hours after the initial quake struck at 7:37am local time.