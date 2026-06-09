TMC rebel MP claims support of 20 Lok Sabha MPs

Party dynamics

TMC has 28 Lok Sabha MPs

The TMC has 28 Lok Sabha MPs, and a breakaway faction needs at least 19 MPs to cross the two-thirds mark. The party has seen defections before, but never of this scale. Most of the rebel MPs are reportedly hesitant to formally join the BJP without assurances on future electoral tickets and security. Ghosh Dastidar framed their move as governance, not defection, saying they want to be part of the NDA for national security and progress.