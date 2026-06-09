TMC rebel MP claims support of 20 Lok Sabha MPs
What's the story
A major rift has emerged in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress (TMC), with rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claiming support from 20 MPs. She has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking recognition as a separate parliamentary bloc backing the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). If confirmed, this would give the rebels a two-thirds majority and immunity from anti-defection laws.
Rebellion details
Ghosh Dastidar's letter submitted before 1pm
Ghosh Dastidar, a four-time MP, said they would not join the BJP but support the NDA. She submitted a letter "with 19 other MPs' signatures" before 1:00pm. The Speaker's office is yet to confirm receipt of this letter. Meanwhile, TMC chief whip Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar disputed claims of a closed-door meeting with BJP leaders and asked for proof of attendance at meetings with the said BJP seniors.
Party dynamics
TMC has 28 Lok Sabha MPs
The TMC has 28 Lok Sabha MPs, and a breakaway faction needs at least 19 MPs to cross the two-thirds mark. The party has seen defections before, but never of this scale. Most of the rebel MPs are reportedly hesitant to formally join the BJP without assurances on future electoral tickets and security. Ghosh Dastidar framed their move as governance, not defection, saying they want to be part of the NDA for national security and progress.
Party response
TMC loyalists react with anger to rebellion
TMC loyalists have reacted with anger to the rebellion. Mahua Moitra called the rebels "traitors" and demanded they resign and seek a fresh mandate. She wrote on X, "They won in 2024 on TMC ticket. The mandate was not for NDA." The timing of this rebellion is significant as it comes when Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee are in New Delhi for an INDIA bloc meeting.
Twitter Post
Mahua Moitra's criticism of breakaway TMC MPs
MPs won in 2024 on TMC ticket. Mandate was NOT for NDA. All the greedy self-serving traitors with yellow-stained pants can please join BJP now- resign your seats & contest on BJP ticket. Let’s see what big heroes you are.— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) June 8, 2026