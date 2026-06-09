T20 Mumbai 2026: Arjun Tendulkar shines with all-round performance
What's the story
Arjun Tendulkar put on a stellar performance in the ongoing T20 Mumbai 2026 tournament. Playing for ARCS Andheri, he took three wickets for just 11 runs in his three-over spell and scored an unbeaten 66 off 34 balls. His all-round display led his team to a nine-wicket victory over Bandra Blasters at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.
Bowling prowess
Arjun's bowling restricts Bandra to low total
Bandra Blasters, after opting to bat first, had a disastrous start with their top three batters back in the pavilion within five balls. Arjun triggered the collapse by dismissing Prateek Kumar Yadav and Parag Khanapurkar in his first over. By the end of Powerplay, Bandra were reeling at 37/5, but valuable contributions from Om Keshkamat (49) and Sagarr Chhabriaa (44) helped them post a respectable 144/9 in their 20 overs. After shining with the new ball, Arjun trapped tail-ender Aashray Sajnani in the penultimate over.
Batting brilliance
A blazing 50 from Arjun powers ARCS Andheri to victory
In the chase, ARCS Andheri lost opener Divyansh Sksena for 26 in the third over. However, it was Arjun who stole the show with his explosive batting. He arrived at No. 3 and formed an unbroken century partnership with Musheer Khan to guide their team to victory in just 13.5 overs. While Musheer remained unbeaten on 54 off 38 balls, Arjun hammered four fours and five sixes in a blistering innings of 66 not out off just 34 deliveries.
Team standings
ARCS Andheri climb to 2nd spot in standings
The win was ARCS Andheri's third of the season, taking them to six points from four matches. The dominant performance also significantly boosted their net run rate, putting them in second place on the eight-team points table. Meanwhile, Bandra Blasters's poor season continued as they suffered their fourth defeat in five games and are currently at eighth spot.