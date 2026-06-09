T20 Mumbai 2026: Arjun Tendulkar shines with all-round performance

Batting brilliance

A blazing 50 from Arjun powers ARCS Andheri to victory

In the chase, ARCS Andheri lost opener Divyansh Sksena for 26 in the third over. However, it was Arjun who stole the show with his explosive batting. He arrived at No. 3 and formed an unbroken century partnership with Musheer Khan to guide their team to victory in just 13.5 overs. While Musheer remained unbeaten on 54 off 38 balls, Arjun hammered four fours and five sixes in a blistering innings of 66 not out off just 34 deliveries.