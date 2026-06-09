Ben Stokes's future as England captain uncertain after nightclub incident
What's the story
England Test captain Ben Stokes's future as the team's leader is uncertain after a recent "incident" at a nightclub. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has launched an investigation into the matter, which reportedly involved Stokes and teammate Gus Atkinson. The ECB described the incident as a "breach of team protocols" and has referred it to the Cricket Regulator for further action.
Captaincy concerns
Stokes contemplating his future as captain
The incident in question occurred after England's 115-run victory over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's. ESPNcricinfo reports that the matter is serious enough for Stokes to be contemplating his future as captain. The ECB has confirmed that both players are likely to miss the second Test, starting June 17 at The Oval, while the investigation is underway.
Incident details
Involvement of Saracens Rugby Club players
The nightclub incident reportedly involved players from Saracens Rugby Club, who were there for their end-of-season celebrations. It stemmed from a disagreement between Atkinson and an unnamed academy player. The ECB is still gathering information on the matter and will announce the squad for the second Test in due course.
Policy enforcement
ECB under scrutiny for players' off-field behavior
The ECB has been under scrutiny for players' off-field behavior, especially after introducing a midnight curfew for players and staff following their winter tour of Australia. This latest incident is likely to embarrass the board even further. England Test vice-captain Harry Brook was fined and reprimanded after a late-night incident involving a bouncer, while Ben Duckett was caught on camera visibly drunk during a controversial mid-series break to Noosa.
Previous incidents
Stokes's history with disciplinary issues
Stokes's career has been marred by disciplinary issues, the most notable being a late-night street fight after an ODI in Bristol in 2017. He was cleared of affray but fined and handed a back-dated suspension for bringing the game into disrepute by ECB's cricket discipline commission. England coach Brendon McCullum had previously warned his players against actions that could land them on the front page of newspapers or anything good happening after midnight.