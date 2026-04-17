Abhimanyu Nandal alleges Kerala hostel owner stared at female tourist
India
Travel vlogger Abhimanyu Nandal has raised concerns about safety at a Kerala hostel after he witnessed the owner allegedly staring inappropriately at a female tourist and brushing off her discomfort.
After being told to leave for speaking up, Nandal shared his story online, sparking outrage and revealing similar complaints from other travelers.
Social media users tag Kerala Police
The incident quickly caught attention on social media, with users tagging Kerala Police to take action.