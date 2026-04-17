Abhimanyu Nandal alleges Kerala hostel owner stared at female tourist India Apr 17, 2026

Travel vlogger Abhimanyu Nandal has raised concerns about safety at a Kerala hostel after he witnessed the owner allegedly staring inappropriately at a female tourist and brushing off her discomfort.

After being told to leave for speaking up, Nandal shared his story online, sparking outrage and revealing similar complaints from other travelers.