Prabhsimran Singh slams 80* versus MI, surpasses 1,500 IPL runs

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer heaped praise on opener Prabhsimran Singh for his growing maturity in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. The praise came after PBKS's 7-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 24 at the Wankhede. PBKS managed to chase down a 196-run target in just 16.3 overs. Prabhsimran starred for the visitors with an unbeaten 80. He was part of a 139-run stand alongside Shreyas.

Captain's comments Iyer lauds Prabhsimran's improved game finishing skills In the post-match presentation, Iyer expressed his confidence in the team's performance. He said, "We have been playing phenomenally. We know each game is important, it is a collective effort, glad to have a comprehensive win." He also praised Prabhsimran for his improved game finishing skills this season compared to last year when he was more aggressive but less consistent.

Player spotlight Prabhsimran shines against MI with match-winning effort Prabhsimran, who was dropped by Jasprit Bumrah early on in his innings, made MI pay with a gutsy 80* off 39 balls. He smashed 11 fours and 2 sixes during his time at the crease. The opening batter played his shots and attacked MI confidently. Shreyas supported him from the other end as the two built a solid 139-run stand at a brisk pace. After Shreyas' dismissal, Marcus Stoinis came in and alongside Prabhsimran, finished the chase.

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Stats 9th fifty from Prabhsimran's blade in IPL With this knock of 80*, Prabhsimran has raced past 1,500 IPL runs. He owns 1,516 runs from 56 games at 28.07 (SR: 154.53). This was Prabhsimran's 9th IPL fifty (100s: 1). He also went past 150 IPL fours (156), as per ESPNcricinfo. In the ongoing season, he has scored 211 runs at 70.33 from 4 innings (50s: 2).

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