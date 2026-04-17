Europa League, Aston Villa tame Bologna 7-1 on aggregate: Stats

Aston Villa have secured their place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League after a resounding 4-0 victory over Bologna at Villa Park. The win sealed a comprehensive 7-1 aggregate triumph in the quarter-final tie. Ollie Watkins scored his landmark 100th goal for Aston Villa, setting the tone for an emphatic performance from Unai Emery's side. Villa will face fellow Premier League side Nottingham Forest in the last four.

Match highlights Watkins opens the scoring for the hosts The match started with Aston Villa dominating possession and creating chances. Watkins scored the opener in the 16th minute, finishing off a well-worked team move for his 100th goal for the club. Morgan Rogers had a chance to double the lead from the spot after his header struck Martin Vitik's arm but his effort was saved by Bologna goalkeeper Federico Ravaglia.

Goal recap Buendia and Rogers extend Villa's lead Just 46 seconds after the penalty miss, Emiliano Buendia scored Aston Villa's second goal of the night. Morgan Rogers redeemed himself before half-time, scoring his first goal in 12 games for club and country. The second half was more of a formality as Ezri Konsa added a late fourth to cap off an impressive display by Emery's men.

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Manager's insight Unai Emery aims for 5th Europa League title Despite being well-placed in the Premier League, Aston Villa manager Emery is keen on winning the Europa League. The Spanish tactician has won this tournament four times and is looking to add a fifth title to his illustrious career. Emery won three Europa League titles with Sevilla. His 4th honor came for Villarreal against Manchester United in 2020-21. He also ended as a runner-up once with Arsenal in 2018-19.

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Watkins Watkins completes 100 goals in Villa colors Playing his 269th match for Villa across all competitions, Watkins now owns 100 goals. In the ongoing season, he has scored 13 goals in 46 appearances. In 12 Europa League games this season, Watkins owns 4 goals.

Records Aston Villa make these records As per Squawka, Rogers became the first player to have 4+ shots and create 3+ chances in the first half of a Europa League game this season. Watkins became the first ever Aston Villa player to score 10 goals in major European competition. Villa are now the first English side in history to win nine consecutive Europa League games. Villa clocked 10+ shots in the first half of a major European knocout stage game for the first time since the 2023-24 Conference League semi-final vs. Olympiakos (11).

Do you know? Villa-Forest semi-final clash a rare feat for English teams As per Opta, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will be the first English teams to meet at the semi-final stage of a major European competition since Manchester United versus Arsenal in the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League.