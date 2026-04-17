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Home / News / World News / 'Building castles...': Iran mocks Trump over 'free oil' remark
'Building castles...': Iran mocks Trump over 'free oil' remark
IRIB shared a clip from Trump's media interaction

'Building castles...': Iran mocks Trump over 'free oil' remark

By Snehil Singh
Apr 17, 2026
08:27 am
What's the story

Iran's state media has ridiculed United States President Donald Trump's assertion that a peace deal with Iran would provide the US with "free oil and free Strait of Hormuz." The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) shared a clip from Trump's media interaction on its official X account, calling him "building castles in the air." IRIB also quoted a Persian proverb: "The camel dreams of cottonseed, sometimes gulping it down, sometimes eating it grain by grain."

Twitter Post

IRIB's post on Trump's remarks 

Deal progress

What did Trump say about US-Iran deal

Trump had claimed that Washington and Tehran were "very close" to a peace deal. He insisted Iran had agreed to hand over its enriched uranium, a key sticking point in negotiations. "There's a very good chance we're going to make a deal," he said, adding that if it happens, the US would get free oil and lower oil prices.

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Diplomatic efforts

Trump's remarks follow Pakistan army chief's visit to Tehran

Trump's remarks came after Pakistan's army chief, Asim Munir, met Iran's parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf in Tehran. The meeting was part of Islamabad's redoubled efforts to negotiate a peace deal between the US and Iran. However, previous talks led by Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ended without an agreement.

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Nuclear negotiations

US demands 20-year suspension of Iran's uranium enrichment program

Trump has insisted that any deal with Iran must permanently block it from acquiring nuclear weapons. Washington has reportedly sought a 20-year suspension of Iran's uranium enrichment program, while Tehran proposed a five-year suspension, which US officials rejected. Tehran maintains its nuclear program is peaceful, and its right to enrich uranium is "indisputable," though the level of enrichment remains negotiable.

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