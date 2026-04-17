Nottingham Forest reach 1st European semi-final since 1984: Key stats

Nottingham Forest have made history by reaching the semi-finals of a European competition for the first time since 1984. The team secured their spot with a 1-0 victory over FC Porto at City Ground, winning 2-1 on aggregate. Morgan Gibbs-White scored the only goal of the match, sending fans into a frenzy and setting up an exciting semi-final clash with Premier League rivals Aston Villa later this month.

Match dynamics Bednarek sees red after 8 minutes Porto came into the match with a dismal record of not winning any of their last 24 matches on English soil, including a 2-0 loss to Forest in October. The situation worsened for the Portuguese side when Jan Bednarek was sent off after just eight minutes for a high challenge on Chris Wood. Referee Danny Makkelie initially decided against booking Bednarek but later changed his mind after consulting VAR.

Goal details Gibbs-White fires Forest ahead Following Bednarek's red card, Forest intensified their attack and took the lead through Gibbs-White just four minutes later. The England midfielder latched onto a pass from Neco Williams and fired past Diogo Costa. His strike was deflected off Pablo Rosario, who was filling in at center-back after Bednarek's dismissal. Gibbs-White dedicated his celebration to teammate Elliott Anderson, who missed Thursday's match due to his mother's death earlier that day.

Advertisement

Match challenges Porto threaten with Gomes's shot Despite Wood's early exit due to Bednarek's challenge, Forest kept pushing for a second goal. They came close through Omari Hutchinson, Murillo, and Nicolas Dominguez before halftime. However, Porto came back strong in the second half with more space between the lines. They nearly equalized in the 56th minute when William Gomes hit the crossbar after being unmarked at the back post.

Advertisement

Information Villa-Forest semi-final clash a rare feat for English teams As per Opta, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest will be the first English teams to meet at the semi-final stage of a major European competition since Manchester United versus Arsenal in the 2008-09 UEFA Champions League.