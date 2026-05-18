Abhishek Banerjee asks Calcutta HC to quash FIR over remarks
India
Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee wants the Calcutta High Court to cancel the first information report (FIR) filed against him for things he said during the West Bengal assembly elections.
The complaint, made by social activist Rajib Sarkar right after the results on May 5, claims Banerjee's public comments, including some about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, could stir up trouble and disturb communal harmony.
FIR alleges promoting enmity and conspiracy
The FIR lists serious charges like promoting enmity and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code.
Abhishek is being represented with a hearing expected soon before Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya.