Abhishek Banerjee asks Calcutta HC to quash FIR over remarks India May 18, 2026

Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee wants the Calcutta High Court to cancel the first information report (FIR) filed against him for things he said during the West Bengal assembly elections.

The complaint, made by social activist Rajib Sarkar right after the results on May 5, claims Banerjee's public comments, including some about Union Home Minister Amit Shah, could stir up trouble and disturb communal harmony.