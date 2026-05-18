India rejects Dutch PM's remarks on press freedom, minority rights

India has rejected Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten's reported remarks about declining media freedom and erosion of religious and minority rights. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) emphasized India's status as a "vibrant democracy" that guarantees free speech to all. Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the MEA, said these concerns stem from a "lack of understanding" of India's civilizational depth and pluralism.

Cultural diversity India is home to 4 major religions: George George stressed India's cultural, religious, and linguistic diversity, saying it is a civilization of over 5,000 years. He said India is home to four major religions, namely, Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism, and Sikhism, that originated there. He also spoke about the long history of Jewish coexistence in India and the early arrival of Christianity after Jesus Christ's resurrection.

Democratic progress Journalist questions lack of joint presser The exchange took place when a Dutch journalist asked about the absence of joint press interaction during PM Modi's visit to the Netherlands. The diplomat cited recent assembly elections with over 90% voter turnout as proof of India's vibrant democracy. He said India achieved economic success without compromising democratic principles, adding that minorities thrive in India.

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