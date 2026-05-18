'Not good enough': Riyan Parag reflects on RR's fielding lapses

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag has openly criticized his team's performance after their defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2026 match on Sunday. The loss has put a major dent in RR's playoff hopes, with Parag admitting that the team is not playing at a level worthy of an IPL title challenge. He specifically highlighted fielding lapses that cost Rajasthan while defending a target of 194 runs.

Match analysis Parag defends Ferreira's over Despite being in control for most of the match, RR were restricted to a total of 193/8. This allowed DC to chase down the target with four balls to spare. Parag's honest reflection highlighted Rajasthan's frustration in a match where they had their moments but couldn't hold on when it mattered most. He defended his decision to bowl Donovan Ferreira in the crucial 18th over, despite conceding 16 runs and swinging momentum firmly toward Delhi Capitals. "I know it on TV it looks like a gamble, but then you've got two left-handers. I'd rather bowl Donovan and take a chance than get Shanaka to bowl another over. Didn't really work out," Parag told broadcasters after the match.

Fielding concerns 'Extremely disappointed' Parag on fielding display Parag didn't hide his frustration after a sloppy fielding display, where dropped catches and misfields proved costly in a tight contest. He delivered a sharp assessment of his side's energy, execution, and overall standards. "If you want to win a trophy, if you want to be contending every single year, you've got to be better than what we've done today. Extremely disappointed," he stated. "And if we keep on playing like this, we shouldn't be in contention for the top four."

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