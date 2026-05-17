DC complete the double over RR in IPL 2026: Stats

Mitchell Starc 's brilliant bowling performance helped Delhi Capitals (DC) restrict Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a total of 193/8 in their IPL 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel and skipper Riyan Parag, RR struggled against Starc's late-overs onslaught. Chasing a target of 194, DC then won with 5 wickets to spare. DC scored 197/5 with openers KL Rahul and Abishek Porel laying the foundation.

RR Summary of RR's innings RR lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (12) early on (19/1) before Jurel came to bat in the second over and formed two crucial partnerships. The first was a 70-run stand with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before they were separated in the eighth over. The second was a 72-run partnership with RR captain Parag that took Royals to a strong position of 161/2 before Parag's dismissal. RR then lost composure and wickets tumbled. Jurel held his fort before finally being dismissed in the 20th over.

DC bowlers How did the DC bowlers fare? Starc led the show for DC with 4/40 from his 4 overs. Lungi Ngidi did well and picked 2/24 from his 4 overs. Tripurana Vijay was costly and conceded 0/29 from 2 overs. Mukesh Kumar was also abysmal and gave away 40 runs from 2 overs. Madhav Tiwari did well and collected 2/27 from 4 overs. Skipper Axar Patel bowled his full quota (0/31).

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Jaiswal Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses 4,000 runs in T20 cricket RR opener Jaiswal completed 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. Jaiswal, who made his T20 debut in 2020, completed 4,000 T20 runs with his 3rd of the contest (now 4,009). Across 133 matches (129 innings), Jaiswal averages 33.4 and has a 152-plus strike rate. His tally includes 4 tons and 26 half-centuries. Notably, 723 of his T20 runs have come for Team India. Across 23 T20Is, he has a strike rate of 164.31. He owns close to 2,500 IPL runs (2,493).

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Vaibhav Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attains this sixes record in IPL RR's Sooryavanshi now owns the most sixes in an IPL season among Indian players. The teenager went past Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, who hit 42 sixes in the IPL 2024 season. Sooryavanshi has raced to 486 runs from 12 games in IPL 2026 at 40.50 (100s: 1, 50s: 2). He has hit 43 fours and 43 sixes (SR: 234.78). Notably, he and Abhishek are the only two Indian players with 40-plus sixes in a season.

Parag Riyan Parag slams his 9th IPL half-century, completes 100 sixes Parag's knock of 51 had 5 sixes and three fours (SR: 196.15). In 95 IPL games (83 innings), Parag now owns 1,824 runs at 26.05. This was his 9th fifty in the premier competition. Notably, the batter completed 100 IPL sixes (now 104). He reached the landmark with his first six. In 13 games versus DC, Parag owns 335 runs at 30.45 (50s: 4).

Information 5th RR batter to breach 100 sixes in IPL As per ESPNcricinfo, Parag became the 5th RR batter to breach 100 sixes in IPL. He went on to join the likes of Sanju Samson (192), Jos Buttler (135), Shane Watson (109) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (106).

Do you know? Parag hits his 25th T20 fifty Playing his 154th T20 (137 innings), Parag raced to 3,426 runs at 30.31. He registered his 25th fifty in T20s. Parag, who recently completed 200 T20 sixes, now owns a figure of 205.

Jurel Dhruv Jurel becomes 11th RR batter with 1,000 IPL runs Jurel completed 1,000 runs in the IPL (1,047). He has a career average of 29.91 and a strike rate of 153.07 in the tournament. This season, he is the second-highest scorer for Rajasthan Royals with four fifties and a total of 365 runs in 12 matches played so far. He averages 33.36 with his strike rate being 151.65. Jurel slammed his 8th IPL fifty with 4 of them coming this season. Jurel became the 11th RR batter with 1,000 runs.

Starc Mitchell Starc claims his 3rd four-wicket haul in IPL Playing his 57th IPL game, Starc (4/40) raced to 74 wickets at 22.98. This was his 3rd four-fer in the IPL (5w: 1). For DC, the left-arm pacer now owns 23 wickets from 15 matches at 24.52 (4w: 1, 5w: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus RR, Starc has claimed 14 wickets at 19.42 from 10 games (4w: 1). Starc is now the 4th DC bowler to claim a four-fer versus RR in IPL after Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav and Imran Tahir.

Information 5th four-fer in T20s for Starc Playing his 163rd T20, Starc has raced to 226 wickets at an average of 20.78. This was his 5th four-fer in T20s. He has claimed one five-wicket haul.

Do you know? Ngidi gets to 230 T20 wickets In 11 IPL games this season, Ngidi now owns 10 wickets at 31.30. Overall, he has 39 IPL wickets from 27 matches at 21.58. In the 20-over format, Ngidi has amassed 230 wickets from 186 games at 22.14.

Chase How did DC's chase pan out? Porel and Rahul laid the foundation with a defiant 105-run stand. They added 72 runs in the powerplay. Both players continued to build after the PP overs before Porel departed in the 11th over. The 12th over saw Rahul complete his fifty. Dasun Shanaka then cleaned up Rahul in the 15th over. The batter made 56 off 42 balls, hitting three sixes (4s: 1). After Rahul's wicket, Axar (34*) and Ashutosh Sharma (18*) helped DC win.

Rahul Rahul attains these feats with 500-plus runs in a season Rahul raced to 533 runs from 13 matches this season at 44.41. In addition to a ton, he owns 4 fifties. Notably, this became the 8th time Rahul surpassed 500 runs in an IPL campaign. Rahul is only behind Virat Kohli (9) in terms of this feat. He steered clear of David Warner (7). For the 3rd successive season, Rahul has hit 500-plus runs (also 2024 and 2025). He did so earlier across 5 successive seasons between 2018-2022.

IPL` 5th player with 50 50-plus scores in the IPL Rahul became the 5th player in IPL history to record 50 or more 50+ scores in the IPL. This was his 44th fifty in the competition. He also owns six centuries. Most 50+ scores in the IPL: 76 - Virat Kohli 66 - David Warner 53 - Shikhar Dhawan 51 - Rohit Sharma 50 - KL Rahul*

Runs Rahul averages 51.88 vs RR; hammers his 9th fifty Rahul now owns 5,755 runs from 158 IPL matches (149 innings) at 46.04. His strike rate is 138.7. In addition to 503 fours, he has hit 235 sixes. For DC, Rahul has scored 1,072 IPL runs at 48.72 (100s: 2, 50s: 9). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has amassed 882 runs against RR from 18 matches at 51.88. He slammed his 9th fifty against RR.

Partnership Partnership record for Rahul and Porel Rahul and Porel stitched the 4th century-plus stand for DC against RR (any wicket). 100-plus partnerships for DC vs RR in IPL (any wicket) 144 - Mitchell Marsh & David Warner, DY Patil, 2022 112* - Gautam Gambhir & Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi, 2008 110 - KL Rahul & Pathum Nissanka, Jaipur, 2026 105 - KL Rahul & Abishek Porel, Delhi, 2026*

Information 72nd T20 fifty from Rahul's blade In 252 T20 matches (239 innings), Rahul now has 8,658 runs at 42.65. His strike rate is 138.43. This was his 72nd T20 fifty. He also owns 8 tons. Rahul is closing in on 750 T20 fours (746).

Porel 11th T20 fifty for Porel Porel scored a 31-ball 51 for DC. He smashed 7 fours and a six. The southpaw now owns 747 runs from 34 IPL games at 25.75. His strike rate is 146.18. He clocked his 4th IPL fifty. From 60 T20 matches, Porel has amassed 1,568 runs at 30.15. This was his 11th T20 fifty.