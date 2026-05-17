Dhruv Jurel becomes 11th RR batter with 1,000 IPL runs
What's the story
Dhruv Jurel, the wicketkeeper-batter for Rajasthan Royals, went on to cross the 1,000-run mark in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career. He achieved this milestone during Match 62 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026 at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday. He was Rajasthan's top scorer with a knock of 53 runs off 40 balls. The innings included five fours and two sixes. RR scored 193/8 in their 20 overs.
Career overview
8th IPL fifty from Jurel's blade
In his overall IPL career, Dhruv Jurel has raced to a tally of 1,047 runs. He has a career average of 29.91 and a strike rate of 153.07 in the tournament. This season, he is the second-highest scorer for Rajasthan Royals with four fifties and a total of 365 runs in 12 matches played so far. He averages 33.36 with his strike rate being 151.65. Jurel slammed his 8th IPL fifty with 4 of them coming this season.
Performance highlights
A pivotal knock from Jurel's blade
In the match against Delhi Capitals, Jurel came to bat in the second over and formed two crucial partnerships. The first was a 70-run stand with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before they were separated in the eighth over. The second was a 72-run partnership with RR captain Riyan Parag that took Royals to a strong position of 161/2 before Parag's dismissal. RR then lost composure and wickets tumbled. Jurel held his fort before finally being dismissed in the 20th over.