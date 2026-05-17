Dhruv Jurel becomes 11th RR batter with 1,000 IPL runs

In his overall IPL career, Dhruv Jurel has raced to a tally of 1,047 runs. He has a career average of 29.91 and a strike rate of 153.07 in the tournament. This season, he is the second-highest scorer for Rajasthan Royals with four fifties and a total of 365 runs in 12 matches played so far. He averages 33.36 with his strike rate being 151.65. Jurel slammed his 8th IPL fifty with 4 of them coming this season.

Performance highlights

A pivotal knock from Jurel's blade

In the match against Delhi Capitals, Jurel came to bat in the second over and formed two crucial partnerships. The first was a 70-run stand with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi before they were separated in the eighth over. The second was a 72-run partnership with RR captain Riyan Parag that took Royals to a strong position of 161/2 before Parag's dismissal. RR then lost composure and wickets tumbled. Jurel held his fort before finally being dismissed in the 20th over.