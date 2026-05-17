Mitchell Starc claims his 3rd four-wicket haul in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Mitchell Starc's brilliant bowling performance helped Delhi Capitals (DC) restrict Rajasthan Royals (RR) to a total of 193/8 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Despite half-centuries from Dhruv Jurel and skipper Riyan Parag, RR could not post a score above 200. Starc had initially leaked runs but returned to take four wickets in his last two overs, triggering an unexpected collapse in the RR batting order.
Bowling brilliance
Starc's sensational comeback after poor start
Starc had given away 28 runs in his first two overs but made a strong comeback. He bowled brilliantly to claim four wickets while conceding just 12 runs in his last two overs. Notably, Starc broke a 72-run stand between Jurel and Parag by dismissing the latter in the 15th over. Thereafter, he got Donovan Ferreira and Ravi Singh in the same over. Dasun Shanaka was his final victim in the 19th over.
Numbers
4th DC bowler with an IPL four-fer against RR
Playing his 57th IPL game, Starc (4/40) has raced to 74 wickets at 22.98. This was his 3rd four-fer in the IPL (5w: 1). For DC, the left-arm pacer now owns 23 wickets from 15 matches at 24.52 (4w: 1, 5w: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, versus RR, Starc has claimed 14 wickets at 19.42 from 10 games (4w: 1). Starc is now the 4th DC bowler to claim a four-fer versus RR in IPL after Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav and Imran Tahir.
Information
A look at his T20 stats
Playing his 163rd T20, Starc has raced to 226 wickets at an average of 20.78. This was his 5th four-fer in T20s. He has claimed one five-wicket haul.