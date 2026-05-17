Yashasvi Jaiswal surpasses 4,000 runs in T20 cricket: Key stats

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has completed 4,000 runs in T20 cricket. Jaiswal reached the landmark in Match 62 of IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The 24-year-old has been one of the most talented openers in the Indian circuit. He has close to 2,500 runs in the IPL alone. Here are the key stats.

Information Jaiswal scores a 9-ball 12 versus DC Jaiswal scored a 9-ball 12 versus DC before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. The southpaw hit three fours in his knock. Ngidi got Jaiswal's wicket in the 2nd over with RR being reduced to 19/1. Jaiswal was outfoxed by a slower ball.

Numbers A look at his numbers Jaiswal, who made his T20 debut in 2020, completed 4,000 T20 runs with his 3rd of the contest (now 4,009). Across 133 matches (129 innings), Jaiswal averages 33.4 and has a 152-plus strike rate. His tally includes 4 tons and 26 half-centuries. Notably, 723 of his T20 runs have come for Team India. Across 23 T20Is, he has a strike rate of 164.31.

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IPL Jaiswal's IPL journey Jaiswal has been RR's mainstay opener since entering the scene as a youngster in 2020. Having broken several records, he owns close to 2,500 runs (2,493) from 79 IPL games at an average of 34.13. He has a strike rate of more than 150 in the league (153.32). At 21, he became RR's youngest centurion, before Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke this record last year.

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