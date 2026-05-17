KL Rahul slams his 50th fifty-plus score in IPL: Stats
What's the story
Delhi Capitals (DC) batter KL Rahul hammered a fine 56-run knock against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. This was his 50th fifty-plus score. The match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium saw Rahul add a superb 105-run opening stand alongside Abishek Porel. However, RR hit back with three wickets, including that of Rahul (133/3).
Knock
Rahul plays his part for DC
Porel and Rahul laid the foundation with a defiant 105-run stand. They added 72 runs in the powerplay. Both players continued to build after the PP overs before Porel departed in the 11th over. The 12th over saw Rahul complete his fifty. Dasun Shanaka then cleaned up Rahul in the 15th over. The batter made 56 off 42 balls, hitting three sixes (4s: 1).
500
8th season in which Rahul has scored 500-plus runs
With this 56, Rahul has raced to 533 runs from 13 matches this season at 44.41. In addition to a ton, he owns 4 fifties. Notably, this is the 8th time Rahul has gone on to surpass 500 runs in an IPL campaign. Rahul is only behind Virat Kohli (9) in terms of this feat. He steered clear of David Warner (7).
Do you know?
Rahul attains these feats with 500-plus runs in a season
For the 3rd successive season, Rahul has hit 500-plus runs (also 2024 and 2025). He did so earlier across 5 successive seasons between 2018-2022. Rahul has now hit 500-plus runs in a season on multiple occasions for three different sides (PBKS, LSG and DC).
IPL
5th player with 50 50-plus scores in the IPL
Rahul became the 5th player in IPL history to record 50 or more 50+ scores in the IPL. This was his 44th fifty in the competition. He also owns six centuries. Most 50+ scores in the IPL: 76 - Virat Kohli 66 - David Warner 53 - Shikhar Dhawan 51 - Rohit Sharma 50 - KL Rahul*
IPL
Rahul averages 51.88 vs RR; hammers his 9th fifty
Rahul now owns 5,755 runs from 158 IPL matches (149 innings) at 46.04. His strike rate is 138.7. In addition to 503 fours, he has hit 235 sixes. For DC, Rahul has scored 1,072 IPL runs at 48.72 (100s: 2, 50s: 9). As per ESPNcricinfo, Rahul has amassed 882 runs against RR from 18 matches at 51.88. He slammed his 9th fifty against RR.
Information
A look at his T20 stats
In 252 T20 matches (239 innings), Rahul has got to 8,658 runs at 42.65. His strike rate is 138.43. This was his 72nd T20 fifty. He also owns 8 tons. Rahul is closing in on 750 T20 fours (746).
Partnership
Partnership record for Rahul and Porel
Rahul and Porel stitched the 4th century-plus stand for DC against RR (any wicket). 100-plus partnerships for DC vs RR in IPL (any wicket) 144 - Mitchell Marsh & David Warner, DY Patil, 2022 112* - Gautam Gambhir & Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi, 2008 110 - KL Rahul & Pathum Nissanka, Jaipur, 2026 105 - KL Rahul & Abishek Porel, Delhi, 2026*