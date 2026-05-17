RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attains this sixes record in IPL: Details
What's the story
Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi now owns the most sixes in an Indian Premier League (IPL) season among Indian players. The teenager went past Sunrisers Hyderabad's Abhishek Sharma, who hit 42 sixes in the IPL 2024 season. Sooryavanshi hit three sixes and 5 fours in his blazing knock of 46 from 21 balls against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 62 of IPL 2026.
Knock
Sooryavanshi goes attack mode against DC
Sooryavanshi led RR's charge after Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket with the side being 19/1. He added a 70-run stand alongside Dhruv Jurel for the 2nd wicket. Sooryavanshi was in his element and attacked the visitors. Notably, he started his innings with a six off Lungi Ngidi. Thereafter, he also attacked Mitchell Starc before toying with Tripurana Vijay. Madhav Tiwari dismissed him in the 8th over.
Record
Sooryavanshi races to 43 sixes in IPL 2026
Sooryavanshi has raced to 486 runs from 12 games in IPL 2026 at 40.50 (100s: 1, 50s: 2). He has hit 43 fours and 43 sixes (SR: 234.78). Sooryavanshi now owns the most sixes by an Indian player in an IPL season. Notably, he and Abhishek are the only two Indian players with 40-plus sixes in a season.