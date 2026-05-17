RR's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi attains this sixes record in IPL: Details

Knock

Sooryavanshi goes attack mode against DC

Sooryavanshi led RR's charge after Yashasvi Jaiswal's wicket with the side being 19/1. He added a 70-run stand alongside Dhruv Jurel for the 2nd wicket. Sooryavanshi was in his element and attacked the visitors. Notably, he started his innings with a six off Lungi Ngidi. Thereafter, he also attacked Mitchell Starc before toying with Tripurana Vijay. Madhav Tiwari dismissed him in the 8th over.