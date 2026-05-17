Riyan Parag slams his 9th IPL half-century, completes 100 sixes

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Riyan Parag shone against Delhi Capitals (DC) with a superb knock of 51 off 26 balls in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Sunday. The match at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium witnessed Parag come in when RR were 89/2. He then added a quickfire 72-run stand alongside Dhruv Jurel for the 3rd wicket before departing.

Knock A knock of substance from Parag's blade Vaibhav Sooryavnshi's rapid 46-run knock helped RR set a platform for a big score. Parag came in and built on the work. Jurel supported the RR skipper from the other end with another solid stand. Parag looked positive and played smart shots. His stay at the crease was ended by Mitchell Starc in the 15th over with RR being 161/3.

IPL A look at Parag's IPL numbers Parag's knock of 51 had 5 sixes and three fours (SR: 196.15). In 95 IPL games (83 innings), Parag now owns 1,824 runs at 26.05. This was his 9th fifty in the premier competition. Notably, the batter completed 100 IPL sixes (now 104). He reached the landmark with his first six. In 13 games versus DC, Parag owns 335 runs at 30.45 (50s: 4).

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Information 5th RR batter to breach 100 sixes in IPL As per ESPNcricinfo, Parag is now the 5th RR batter to breach 100 sixes in IPL. He went on to join the likes of Sanju Samson (192), Jos Buttler (135), Shane Watson (109) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (106).

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