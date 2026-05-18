US lays down 5 conditions to continue Iran peace talks

The United States has reportedly laid down five conditions to continue peace negotiations with Iran . The conditions were revealed by Iranian media and include the transfer of 400kg of enriched uranium to the US and no payment of war reparations. These demands come after Tehran submitted its peace proposal through mediator Pakistan.

Nuclear restrictions US demands only 1 operational nuclear facility in Iran The US has also demanded that only one nuclear facility in Iran should remain operational. Iranian state media reported that it has refused to release even 25% of Iran's frozen assets and wants all issues related to ending hostilities on all fronts, including Lebanon, to be resolved through negotiations. These demands have been met with criticism from media outlets like Mehr, which accused the US of seeking concessions without offering any tangible benefits.

Counter-proposals Iran outlines preconditions for negotiations In response, Iran has outlined its own preconditions for negotiations. These include ending hostilities on all fronts, including Israel's offensive in Lebanon, unfreezing Iranian assets, lifting economic sanctions, and compensating Iran for war damage. Tehran has also demanded recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz. The ceasefire in Lebanon remains a major sticking point due to Israel's refusal to accept Iran's demands regarding Hezbollah fighters.

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