India-Sweden upgrade bilateral ties to strategic partnership

India and Sweden have upgraded their bilateral relationship to a strategic partnership. The decision was taken after talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Swedish PM Ulf Kristersson in Gothenburg on Sunday. The two leaders focused on key sectors such as trade, security and defence, and economic frameworks during the discussions.

Royal recognition PM awarded Sweden's highest honor for foreign heads of government On his two-day visit to Sweden, PM Modi was also conferred the "Royal Order of the Polar Star, Degree Commander Grand Cross." This is Sweden's highest honor for foreign heads of government. The award was conferred, recognizing the prime minister's exceptional public service and contributions toward strengthening relations with Sweden.

Strategic talks Review of all aspects of India-Sweden relations During their talks, Modi and Kristersson reviewed all aspects of India-Sweden relations. They discussed ways to deepen cooperation in areas like trade & investment, technology and innovation, green transition, space, emerging technologies, defense & security, among others. The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues during the meeting.

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Cultural exchange PM meets Indian diaspora in Gothenburg During his visit, PM Modi met members of the Indian diaspora in Gothenburg. He was welcomed with musical performances, including a rendition of Vaishnava Jana To by Swedish opera singer Charlotta Huldt and a Bharatanatyam performance by students of Lilla Akademien. A spectacular example of Bengali culture was also showcased during this reception.

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