Abhishek Banerjee's parents approach Calcutta High Court over KMC notice
Amit and Lata Banerjee, parents of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, have gone to the Calcutta High Court after the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) accused them of illegal construction at their home.
They say their house was legally constructed and was an authorized structure.
The court will hear their case on Wednesday.
KMC serves notices to Banerjee-linked properties
Last month, KMC sent similar notices about alleged illegal buildings to 17 properties linked to the Banerjees, including other family homes and a company called Leaps and Bounds Private Limited.
Abhishek Banerjee asked for two weeks to reply.
All this is happening as authorities crack down on unauthorized constructions across Kolkata, with even former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticizing how these notices are being handled.