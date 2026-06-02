Abhishek Banerjee's parents approach Calcutta High Court over KMC notice

KMC serves notices to Banerjee-linked properties

Last month, KMC sent similar notices about alleged illegal buildings to 17 properties linked to the Banerjees, including other family homes and a company called Leaps and Bounds Private Limited.

Abhishek Banerjee asked for two weeks to reply.

All this is happening as authorities crack down on unauthorized constructions across Kolkata, with even former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticizing how these notices are being handled.