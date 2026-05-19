About 100 people at Carter Road protest 45,000 mangrove cuts
India
About 100 people came together at Carter Road in Bandra West to protest plans to cut down 45,000 mangrove trees for Mumbai's Versova-Bhayander Coastal Road.
The project, estimated to cost over ₹18,000 crore, has sparked worries about the city's environment and future.
Protesters call for transparency, community input
Since police didn't allow a human chain, the group switched gears and hosted music, open talks, and a guided walk along the coast.
They highlighted how mangroves protect Mumbai from harsh weather and help local fishing communities, and called for more transparency and community input before such big changes happen.