About 18,300 Agniveers to leave Indian armed forces by 2026
India
The first batch of about 18,300 Agniveers will wrap up their four-year stint with the Indian armed forces by the end of 2026.
Starting mid-November, these young recruits from the Army, Navy, and Air Force will be discharged as part of the Agnipath scheme, where only one-fourth stay on for longer service to keep the forces energetic and adaptable.
Agniveers receive ₹11.71L Seva Nidhi
After leaving service, Agniveers can apply for reserved jobs in Central Armed Police Forces and state police; states like Haryana and Maharashtra are already open to hiring them.
Each will also receive a Seva Nidhi payout of ₹11.71 lakh.
The armed forces have been happy with their contributions so far, hinting that more might be kept on in the future if they have specialized skills.