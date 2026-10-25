Pakistan's Salman Agha completes 4,000 List A runs: Key stats
What's the story
Star Pakistan all-rounder Salman Agha has raced past 4,000 runs in the List A format. He reached the milestone with his 21st run against England in the ODI Tri-Series game at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. Agha walked in when his side was 31/3 in the 7th over. Pakistan are chasing a target of 242 runs. Here we look at his numbers in the format.
Stats
Eight tons in the format
Playing his 137th List A game, Agha has gone past 4,000 runs as he averages around 40.
As per Cricinfo, his tally includes eight tons and 23 fifties, with his best score being 171.
Agha has also made a mark with his off-spin bowling, claiming 102 wickets in the 50-over format at an economy rate of around five.
ODIs
Here are his ODI numbers
Coming to his ODI numbers, Agha has raced past 1,700 runs from 56 ODIs at an average of 43-plus.
He has been adept at moving the scoreboard in ODIs.
Agha has a healthy strike rate of 95-plus in the format.
His tally includes four tons and nine half-centuries.
The spinner's 20 ODI wickets have come at an average of 53.25.