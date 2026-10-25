Premier League, Michael Carrick's Manchester United suffer against Bournemouth: Stats
What's the story
Manchester United suffered a massive defeat at home in Matchweek 8 of the Premier League 2026-27 season on Sunday. Carrick, who dropped skipper Bruno Fernandes to the bench, saw the Cherries win the clash 3-0. United have dropped to 16th in the Premier League and are winless in 8 games across competitions. Pressure is mounting on Carrick, who could face the sack. Here's more.
Summary
Summary of the contest
Bournemouth started on the front foot and asked United plenty of questions.
Several chances went begging before Rayan handed the visitors a deserved lead in the 38th minute after a set-piece with Justin Kluivert delivering the ball.
Minutes later, Bournemouth were 2-0 ahead. Leny Yoro's slip saw Marcus Tavernier score.
In the 2nd half, Evanilson scored Bournemouth's third. Senne Lammens's mistake saw United concede.
Do you know?
Bournemouth love scoring goals for fun at Old Trafford
As per Opta, Bournemouth have scored 3+ goals in each of their last four Premier League trips to United (W3 D1), only Liverpool (5), Manchester City (4) and Tottenham Hotspur (4) have scored 3+ goals in more different visits to Old Trafford in the competition.
Information
A look at the points table
After 8 matches, United are placed 16th with just one win (D4 L3). United have conceded 13 goals in these 8 games. On the other hand, Bournemouth have moved to 13th with nine points from 8 games (W2 D3 L3).
Fernandes
Fernandes dropped for 'pure football' reasons
Ahead of the match, Carrick said club captain Fernandes was dropped for pure football reasons.
Carrick told Sky Sports, "When you have options it's always a difficult decision. We have to make the right one for today and the team to get that performance we want."
When asked if skipper Fernandes was dropped on football reasons or other?, Carrick replied, "Pure football."