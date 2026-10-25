Premier League, Michael Carrick's Manchester United suffer against Bournemouth: Stats

Bournemouth started on the front foot and asked United plenty of questions.

Several chances went begging before Rayan handed the visitors a deserved lead in the 38th minute after a set-piece with Justin Kluivert delivering the ball.

Minutes later, Bournemouth were 2-0 ahead. Leny Yoro's slip saw Marcus Tavernier score.

In the 2nd half, Evanilson scored Bournemouth's third. Senne Lammens's mistake saw United concede.