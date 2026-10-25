India Women beat Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI, seal series: Stats

After winning the toss, India opted to bat first. However, Mandhana was dismissed for a duck in the first over itself.

Harmanpreet and Pratika Rawal then steadied the innings with a 124-run partnership for the third wicket.

Rawal scored 61 runs off 67 balls before being dismissed by Beloved Biza near the deep midwicket boundary off Nyasha Gwanzura's bowling.