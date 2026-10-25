India Women beat Zimbabwe in 2nd ODI, seal series: Stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team has clinched the ODI series against Zimbabwe, winning the second match by a massive 121 runs. The victory was led by Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who both scored centuries. Vaishnavi Sharma also made her mark with a four-wicket haul in just her second ODI. This is Smriti Mandhana's first series win as full-time ODI captain of India.
Match details
Harmanpreet, Rawal add 124 runs for the 3rd wicket
After winning the toss, India opted to bat first. However, Mandhana was dismissed for a duck in the first over itself.
Harmanpreet and Pratika Rawal then steadied the innings with a 124-run partnership for the third wicket.
Rawal scored 61 runs off 67 balls before being dismissed by Beloved Biza near the deep midwicket boundary off Nyasha Gwanzura's bowling.
Partnership
Harmanpreet, Deepti slam tons; set up record 5th-wicket partnership
Harmanpreet and Deepti then put up a record fifth-wicket partnership for India in women's ODIs, adding 155 runs.
Harmanpreet scored her eighth ODI hundred off 102 balls in the 41st over. She was eventually dismissed for 126 runs, hitting 15 fours.
Deepti, meanwhile, reached her century by sweeping Makusha for four before hitting another boundary off the next delivery.
She ended unbeaten on 106 runs with 15 fours to her name.
Chase
Zimbabwe Women suffer as Vaishnavi and Deepti strike
In response to India's 328/6, Zimbabwe's chase started off strong with Modester Mupachikwa and Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano.
However, their innings lost steam as Vaishnavi bagged four wickets.
Deepti also chipped in with three late wickets, wrapping up the innings in the 49th over.
Mupachikwa top-scored for Zimbabwe with 49 runs off 70 balls before being dismissed by Vaishnavi.
Mugeri-Tiripano managed 46 runs as Beloved Biza scored 34.
Mandhana
Mandhana records her 5th duck in Women's ODIs
Mandhana scored a 2-ball duck and perished to Nomvelo Sibanda in the 1st over of the contest with India being reduced to 1/1.
Playing her 122nd WODI, Mandhana now has 5 ducks.
She recorded her 2nd WODI duck on home soil. 3 of her ducks have in away matches (home of opposition).
Mandhana has 5,443 runs at 47.33. She has 14 tons and 35 fifties.
Rawal
Pratika Rawal hammers her 9th half-century in Women's ODIs
Rawal, who made a brilliant 100* in her last outing, slammed four fours and two sixes in her 67-ball 61.
In 29 WODI games, she owns 1,350 runs at 51.92 (SR: 84).
Besides her three hundreds, Rawal has slammed nine fifties.
Across 17 home WODIs, Rawal has amassed 981 runs at 65.40, as per Cricinfo.
She clocked her 9th fifty-plus score in home WODIs (100s: 3, 50s: 6).
Kaur
8th WODI hundred for Kaur
Kaur scored 126 off 121 balls with the help of 15 fours.
Kaur now has eight WODI tons, only Mandhana (14) has more in Team India colors.
The former went past Mithali Raj, who finished with seven hundreds.
Besides, Kaur also has 24 half-centuries to her name in the format.
She raced to 4,667 runs in the format at an average of 37.94.
Home WODIs
2,000 runs in home WODIs for Kaur
Playing her 72nd WODI at home, Kaur completed 2,073 runs at 37.69.
This includes 14 scores of 50 or more, including four tons.
Mithali (2,833) and Smriti Mandhana (2,701) are the only other batters with 2,000-plus runs in the nation.
Kaur also broke the tie with Mandhana to become the batter with the second-most WODI tons in India.
Mandhana leads this list with seven such scores.
Hundred
Maiden hundred for Deepti on home soil
Deepti contributed with a fluent knock, scoring 106* off just 86 balls with the help of 15 boundaries.
Deepti has amassed 2,877 runs at 37.36. She clocked her 2nd WODI hundred (50s: 18).
1,137 of her WODI runs have come in home matches. She averages 43.73 from 54 matches (42 innings) in this regard.
It was her maiden hundred on home soil (50s: 5), as per Cricinfo.
She also surpassed 100 WODI fours on home soil (108).
Records
Records broken by Deepti in Vadodara
Deepti's century came off just 83 balls, making it the fifth-fastest by an Indian woman in ODIs.
As per Cricbuzz, she also became the first Indian woman to score a hundred at number six or lower, breaking Richa Ghosh's record of 94 against South Africa in the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup.
The partnership between Kaur and Deepti is now India's highest for the fifth wicket or lower in WODIs.
Numbers
Other notable numbers from this match
Deepti, who claimed a three-fer, now has 171 scalps under her belt. She averages 27.33 from 126 WODIs.
Playing just her 2nd WODI, Vaishnavi opened her account for India Women. She owns 4 scalps at 18.25.
Mupachikwa scored 49 runs and now has a tally of 872 from 35 matches at 25.64.
Mugeri-Tiripano's 46 saw her race to 743 runs at 30.95.