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Home / News / Sports News / Pratika Rawal hammers her 9th half-century in Women's ODIs: Stats
Pratika Rawal hammers her 9th half-century in Women's ODIs: Stats
India's Pratika Rawal backed her century in the 1st Women's ODI versus Zimbabwe with a solid 61-run knock in the 2nd encounter (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Pratika Rawal hammers her 9th half-century in Women's ODIs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 25, 2026
06:00 pm
What's the story

India's Pratika Rawal backed her century in the 1st Women's ODI versus Zimbabwe with a solid 61-run knock in the 2nd encounter on Sunday. Rawal made her presence felt once again as India managed 328/6 in 50 overs. She was part of a 124-run stand alongside Harmanpreet Kaur for the 3rd wicket after India were 19/2. Here are further details.

Information

Rawal makes her presence felt

India lost Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early on before Kaur joined Rawal and they steered India to safety with a fine stand as runs came at a decent pace. Rawal looked solid during her stay before being dismissed by Nyasha Gwanzura in the 23rd over.

Runs

Rawal averages 65.40 in home WODIs

Rawal, who made a brilliant 100* in her last outing, slammed four fours and two sixes in her 67-ball 61.

In 29 WODI games, she owns 1,350 runs at 51.92 (SR: 84).

Besides her three hundreds, Rawal has slammed nine fifties.

Across 17 home WODIs, Rawal has amassed 981 runs at 65.40, as per Cricinfo.

She clocked her 9th fifty-plus score in home WODIs (100s: 3, 50s: 6).

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