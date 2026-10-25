Pratika Rawal hammers her 9th half-century in Women's ODIs: Stats
What's the story
India's Pratika Rawal backed her century in the 1st Women's ODI versus Zimbabwe with a solid 61-run knock in the 2nd encounter on Sunday. Rawal made her presence felt once again as India managed 328/6 in 50 overs. She was part of a 124-run stand alongside Harmanpreet Kaur for the 3rd wicket after India were 19/2. Here are further details.
Information
Rawal makes her presence felt
India lost Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma early on before Kaur joined Rawal and they steered India to safety with a fine stand as runs came at a decent pace. Rawal looked solid during her stay before being dismissed by Nyasha Gwanzura in the 23rd over.
Runs
Rawal averages 65.40 in home WODIs
Rawal, who made a brilliant 100* in her last outing, slammed four fours and two sixes in her 67-ball 61.
In 29 WODI games, she owns 1,350 runs at 51.92 (SR: 84).
Besides her three hundreds, Rawal has slammed nine fifties.
Across 17 home WODIs, Rawal has amassed 981 runs at 65.40, as per Cricinfo.
She clocked her 9th fifty-plus score in home WODIs (100s: 3, 50s: 6).