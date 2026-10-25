Pratika Rawal hammers her 9th half-century in Women's ODIs: Stats

Rawal, who made a brilliant 100* in her last outing, slammed four fours and two sixes in her 67-ball 61.

In 29 WODI games, she owns 1,350 runs at 51.92 (SR: 84).

Besides her three hundreds, Rawal has slammed nine fifties.

Across 17 home WODIs, Rawal has amassed 981 runs at 65.40, as per Cricinfo.

She clocked her 9th fifty-plus score in home WODIs (100s: 3, 50s: 6).