Harmanpreet Kaur scripts records with her 8th WODI hundred: Stats 

Playing her 72nd WODI at home, Harmanpreet has gone past 2,000 runs, as she averages over 37.

This includes 14 scores of 50 or more, including four tons.

Mithali Raj (2,833) and Smriti Mandhana (2,701) are the only other batters with 2,000-plus runs in the nation.

Harmanpreet also broke the tie with Mandhana to become the batter with the second-most WODI tons in India.

Mandhana leads this list with seven such scores.