Harmanpreet Kaur scripts records with her 8th WODI hundred: Stats
What's the story
Former Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has raced to her eighth century in Women's ODIs. The batting ace reached the three-figure mark in the second WODI against Zimbabwe at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara. Harmanpreet led from the front after two early wickets and took her team to safety. She also went past 2,000 runs in home WODIs during the course.
Elite list
2,000 runs in home WODIs
Playing her 72nd WODI at home, Harmanpreet has gone past 2,000 runs, as she averages over 37.
This includes 14 scores of 50 or more, including four tons.
Mithali Raj (2,833) and Smriti Mandhana (2,701) are the only other batters with 2,000-plus runs in the nation.
Harmanpreet also broke the tie with Mandhana to become the batter with the second-most WODI tons in India.
Mandhana leads this list with seven such scores.
Career
Harmanpreet breaks the tie with Mithali
While Harmanpreet now has eight WODI tons, only Mandhana (14) has more in Team India colors.
The former went past Mithali, who finished with seven hundreds.
Besides, Harmanpreet also has 24 half-centuries to her name in the format.
She has now gone past 4,630 runs in the format at an average of 37-plus.