Mandhana perished to Nomvelo Sibanda in the 1st over (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana records her 5th duck in Women's ODIs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 07:10 pm Oct 25, 202607:10 pm

What's the story

Indian women's cricket team skipper, Smriti Mandhana, scored a 2-ball duck versus Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday. Mandhana perished to Nomvelo Sibanda in the 1st over of the contest with India being reduced to 1/1. India went on to score 328/6 in 50 overs despite a poor start (19/2). Here are further details.