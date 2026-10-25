Smriti Mandhana records her 5th duck in Women's ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team skipper, Smriti Mandhana, scored a 2-ball duck versus Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday. Mandhana perished to Nomvelo Sibanda in the 1st over of the contest with India being reduced to 1/1. India went on to score 328/6 in 50 overs despite a poor start (19/2). Here are further details.
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Mandhana stunned early on
Mandhana chased a poor delivery which was too short and outside off. She ended up top-edging a pull as the went high in the air toward short third, where no mistake was made.
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2nd duck in home WODI games for Mandhana
Playing her 122nd WODI, Mandhana now has 5 ducks. She recorded her 2nd WODI duck on home soil. 3 of her ducks have in away matches (home of opposition). Mandhana has 5,443 runs at 47.33. She has 14 tons and 35 fifties.