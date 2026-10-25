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Home / News / Sports News / Smriti Mandhana records her 5th duck in Women's ODIs: Stats
Smriti Mandhana records her 5th duck in Women's ODIs: Stats
Mandhana perished to Nomvelo Sibanda in the 1st over (Image Source: X/@BCCIWomen)

Smriti Mandhana records her 5th duck in Women's ODIs: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha
Oct 25, 2026
07:10 pm
What's the story

Indian women's cricket team skipper, Smriti Mandhana, scored a 2-ball duck versus Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI at BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday. Mandhana perished to Nomvelo Sibanda in the 1st over of the contest with India being reduced to 1/1. India went on to score 328/6 in 50 overs despite a poor start (19/2). Here are further details.

Information

Mandhana stunned early on

Mandhana chased a poor delivery which was too short and outside off. She ended up top-edging a pull as the went high in the air toward short third, where no mistake was made.

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2nd duck in home WODI games for Mandhana

Playing her 122nd WODI, Mandhana now has 5 ducks. She recorded her 2nd WODI duck on home soil. 3 of her ducks have in away matches (home of opposition). Mandhana has 5,443 runs at 47.33. She has 14 tons and 35 fifties.

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