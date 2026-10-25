Deepti Sharma slams her 2nd hundred in Women's ODIs: Stats

Deepti walked in when India were 148/4 in the 24th over.

She went on to forge a 153-run stand off 137 balls.

Harmanpreet played a controlled innings with her backfoot and off-side shots to score 126 off 121 balls.

She was dropped thrice but still managed to hit 15 boundaries on her way to her eighth ODI hundred.

Deepti contributed with a fluent knock, scoring 106 off just 86 balls with the help of 15 boundaries.