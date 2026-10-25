Deepti Sharma slams her 2nd hundred in Women's ODIs: Stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team posted a formidable total of 328/6 in the second ODI against Zimbabwe at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara. The innings was anchored by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma, who both scored centuries. They shared a massive 153-run partnership for the fifth wicket after an early wobble in India's innings. Deepti remained unbeaten on a score of 106 off 86 balls. Here's more.
Centuries scored
Deepti shines for IND-W
Deepti walked in when India were 148/4 in the 24th over.
She went on to forge a 153-run stand off 137 balls.
Harmanpreet played a controlled innings with her backfoot and off-side shots to score 126 off 121 balls.
She was dropped thrice but still managed to hit 15 boundaries on her way to her eighth ODI hundred.
Deepti contributed with a fluent knock, scoring 106 off just 86 balls with the help of 15 boundaries.
Record achievement
Records broken by Deepti in Vadodara
Deepti's century came off just 83 balls, making it the fifth-fastest by an Indian woman in ODIs.
As per Cricbuzz, she also became the first Indian woman to score a hundred at number six or lower, breaking Richa Ghosh's record of 94 against South Africa in the 2025 ODI World Cup.
The partnership between Harmanpreet and Deepti is now India's highest for the fifth wicket or lower in WODIs.
Numbers
Maiden hundred for Deepti on home soil
Deepti has amassed 2,877 runs at 37.36. She clocked her 2nd WODI hundred (50s: 18).
1,137 of her WODI runs have come in home matches. She averages 43.73 from 54 matches (42 innings) in this regard.
It was her maiden hundred on home soil (50s: 5), as per Cricinfo.
She also surpassed 100 WODI fours on home soil (108).