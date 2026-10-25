ODI Tri-Series, Shadab Khan floors England with unbeaten hundred: Stats
What's the story
Pakistan's Shadab Khan hit a sparkling unbeaten hundred to help his side beat England at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan were 131/8 and 154/9 in a chase of a 242-run target. Shadab had other ideas and bossed the show. Haris Rauf scored an unbeaten 7 off 19 balls and was part of an 89*-run stand for the final wicket. Shadab played a blinder.
Knock
Shadab plays a gem of a knock
Shadab walked in when Pakistan were 103/6 in the 24th over.
After Shaheen Afridi fell (131/8), Shadab and Razaullah added a 23-ball stand to help Pakistan surpass 150.
Shadab then took charge and delivered the goods. He played an attacking brand of cricket and got support from Rauf at the other end.
It was a one-man show as Pakistan won in 47.1 overs.
Runs
1,000 ODI runs and maiden hundred for Shadab
Shadab managed 113* off 96 balls. He slammed 13 fours and 5 sixes.
With this knock, he has raced past 1,000 ODI runs. He owns 1,068 runs at 31.41 from 74 matches (47 innings).
Shadab also clocked his maiden ODI hundred (50s: 5).
As per Cricinfo, in 7 matches versus England, Shadab has amassed 178 runs at 44.5. He recorded his maiden 50-plus score.
Do you know?
Highest 10th-wicket stand in a successful run-chase (ODIs)
Shadab and Rauf have recorded the highest 10th-wicket stand in a successful run-chase (ODIs). They broke the 51-year-old record held by the West Indies pair of Deryck Murray and Andy Roberts. Murray and Roberts added 64 runs against Pakistan during the 1975 World Cup.