ODI Tri-Series, Shadab Khan floors England with unbeaten hundred: Stats

Shadab walked in when Pakistan were 103/6 in the 24th over.

After Shaheen Afridi fell (131/8), Shadab and Razaullah added a 23-ball stand to help Pakistan surpass 150.

Shadab then took charge and delivered the goods. He played an attacking brand of cricket and got support from Rauf at the other end.

It was a one-man show as Pakistan won in 47.1 overs.