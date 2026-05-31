About 20-25 students fall into drain outside Kanpur B.Ed. center

Exams held at all 19 centers

Thankfully, there were no serious injuries or deaths, and the exam still happened at all 19 centers as planned.

The incident sparked protests from students and parents frustrated by poor infrastructure near such an important exam site.

Locals and fellow candidates helped pull people out of the drain, while police assisted the injured.

One eyewitness shared that the slab was already in a dilapidated condition, highlighting concerns about safety around exam centers.