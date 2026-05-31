About 20-25 students fall into drain outside Kanpur B.Ed. center
On Sunday morning in Kanpur, about 20 to 25 students waiting outside HN Mishra PG College for their B.Ed. entrance exam fell into an open sewage drain when a concrete slab gave way.
Candidates were crowded near a photocopy shop to sort out last-minute paperwork.
Four people had minor injuries, and several had their clothes, books, admit cards and other documents damaged, definitely not the start anyone hoped for.
Exams held at all 19 centers
Thankfully, there were no serious injuries or deaths, and the exam still happened at all 19 centers as planned.
The incident sparked protests from students and parents frustrated by poor infrastructure near such an important exam site.
Locals and fellow candidates helped pull people out of the drain, while police assisted the injured.
One eyewitness shared that the slab was already in a dilapidated condition, highlighting concerns about safety around exam centers.