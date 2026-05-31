Can Vaibhav Sooryavanshi prevail in Test cricket? Sachin Tendulkar opines 

Sachin Tendulkar has shown his support for young cricketer Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, saying he would like to see him play Test cricket in the future. The legendary batsman made the statement during the Cricinfo Honours event in Mumbai, where he was named the best men's international batter of the 21st century. However, Tendulkar stressed that the 15-year-old prodigy should not be rushed into international cricket.

Guidance Tendulkar's advice to Sooryavanshi Tendulkar advised Sooryavanshi to remain true to himself and develop a solution-oriented mindset while facing challenges in Test cricket. He said, "Problems are always going to be there. Problems will be there till the last day of your career, till the last ball you face." The batting maestro also stressed on the importance of allowing young players like Sooryavanshi to play freely without imposing too many restrictions. "He's kind of a player who looks very confident, very, very sure of what he wants to do and I would not want to play around with his natural instincts."

Caution 'An exciting talent needs encouragement' Tendulkar was cautious about the growing clamor for Sooryavanshi's India debut. He said, "An exciting talent needs encouragement. And if he's doing well, then we need to encourage and support him and enjoy above all and not put pressure on him constantly." This advice comes from Tendulkar's own experience as a teenage prodigy who made his international debut at just 16 years of age.

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Future prospects Sooryavanshi's rise in cricket Sooryavanshi is already part of the India A tri-series in Sri Lanka next month, with selectors keeping a close eye on his performances. A PTI report also stated that Sooryavanshi's name is on the T20I list sent to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) for Asian Games. If he debuts at the Asiad, he would be India's youngest-ever debutant. Tendulkar was impressed by Sooryavanshi's wrist work, balance and game reading ability during IPL 2026 matches.

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