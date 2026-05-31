Abhishek Banerjee suffered 'blood clots' after attack: Mamata Banerjee

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has alleged that her nephew and Trinamool Congress leader, Abhishek Banerjee , was attacked in Sonarpur. She said he suffered "blood clots" in his chest due to the assault. The attack happened when Abhishek visited party workers affected by violence after their assembly election loss. Locals heckled him, threw eggs and stones, and chanted slogans like "chor, chor (thief, thief)."

Medical condition Without helmet, he'd be dead: Mamata Videos from the incident showed Abhishek in a white shirt and cricket helmet, walking through a crowd. Mamata said that had someone not put a helmet on him, the consequences could have been fatal. She alleged her nephew suffered injuries to his chest and ribs due to stone-pelting and physical assault. Abhishek was first taken to a private hospital along EM Bypass before being shifted to another facility in Kolkata after Mamata alleged, "No treatment is happening here."

Twitter Post TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee manhandled #WATCH | Sonarpur, West Bengal: TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee was beaten up by locals during his visit to Sonarpur to meet the post-poll victims' families pic.twitter.com/zkXxLJydqe — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2026

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Treatment concerns Mamata questions administration's role Mamata questioned why Abhishek was initially taken to the Intensive Therapy Unit (ITU) if hospitalization wasn't necessary. She claimed doctors observed multiple injuries and recommended urgent medical investigations. The former CM alleged "pressure from above" on hospitals to withhold proper treatment for her nephew, adding medical decisions should be made by professionals alone. She also questioned the administration's role, asking why security arrangements were lacking despite the police having prior information about Abhishek's visit.

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