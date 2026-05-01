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PSG beat Arsenal on penalties, win successive Champions League titles
Dembele shone for PSG (Image Source: X/@ChampionsLeague)

PSG beat Arsenal on penalties, win successive Champions League titles

By Rajdeep Saha
May 31, 2026
12:37 am
What's the story

Paris Saint-Germain have won the 2025-26 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Notably, this is their 2nd successive title. PSG overcame Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after normal and extra-time respectively. Kai Havertz handed Arsenal an early lead. Ousmane Dembele equalized in the 2nd half for PSG with a well-taken penalty. Here are further details and stats.

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Winners!

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