Dembele shone for PSG (Image Source: X/@ChampionsLeague)

PSG beat Arsenal on penalties, win successive Champions League titles

By Rajdeep Saha 12:37 am May 31, 202612:37 am

What's the story

Paris Saint-Germain have won the 2025-26 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Notably, this is their 2nd successive title. PSG overcame Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after normal and extra-time respectively. Kai Havertz handed Arsenal an early lead. Ousmane Dembele equalized in the 2nd half for PSG with a well-taken penalty. Here are further details and stats.