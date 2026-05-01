PSG beat Arsenal on penalties, win successive Champions League titles
By Rajdeep Saha
May 31, 2026 12:37 am
What's the story
Paris Saint-Germain have won the 2025-26 edition of the UEFA Champions League. Notably, this is their 2nd successive title. PSG overcame Arsenal 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after normal and extra-time respectively. Kai Havertz handed Arsenal an early lead. Ousmane Dembele equalized in the 2nd half for PSG with a well-taken penalty. Here are further details and stats.
Twitter Post
Winners!
Back-to-back 🏆🏆— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) May 30, 2026
Your 2025/26 Champions League winners: Paris Saint-Germain ❤️💙
#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/xltuTOP2VB