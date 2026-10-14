About 30 detained outside IIT Bombay over Sahil Wakode's death
About 30 students and activists were detained outside IIT Bombay while demanding justice for Sahil Wakode, a student who allegedly died by suicide in September.
Protesters say police used force during the detention, leading to injuries.
The case has sparked outrage on campus, with many calling for accountability from the institute.
Representatives secure release, allege caste discrimination
A group of six representatives met with IIT Bombay's director and secured the protesters' release after handing over a letter criticizing how the institute handled Wakode's death.
They called out possible protocol violations by a professor and questioned the fairness of the investigation, also raising serious concerns about alleged caste-based discrimination against Wakode.
Meanwhile, his family has asked for police protection amid ongoing tensions.