About 800 tourists stranded in Lachen Sikkim, Monday rescue possible
India
About 800 tourists are currently stuck in Lachen, Sikkim, after a road breach near the Tarum Chu bridge closed the main route on Sunday.
With rough weather still making things risky, officials have asked everyone to stay put for now.
If conditions improve and snow can be cleared, a rescue operation is set for Monday.
Agencies coordinate Lachen evacuation efforts
Local authorities are teaming up with the police, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the Border Roads Organisation, and the Indian Army to organize the evacuation.
Crews are already working on clearing snow and fixing the road.
The exact timing of the rescue will depend on how safe it is to travel: officials say they're keeping a close eye on weather and road updates to make sure everyone gets out safely.